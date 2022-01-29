The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €46.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.08 ($44.41).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €34.57 ($39.28) on Wednesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($114.43). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

