The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0238

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00282856 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

