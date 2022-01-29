The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,944,000 after purchasing an additional 587,345 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 448,869 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $15,621,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 207.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.