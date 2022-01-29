The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 238.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $5,990,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.20.

SAM stock opened at $426.16 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.68 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.