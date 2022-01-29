The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of BX traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,100,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

