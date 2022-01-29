The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.45 Per Share

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

The Blackstone Group has increased its dividend by 47.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Blackstone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 75.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect The Blackstone Group to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $124.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.30.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.