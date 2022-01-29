The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives $4,550.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,550.00.

BKGFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of BKGFY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

