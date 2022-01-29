Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in January

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 180 ($2.43) to GBX 200 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Shares of Tharisa stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Tharisa has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.