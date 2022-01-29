Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,043,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

