Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,108.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $888.00 to $1,108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,033.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $890.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $849.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 81.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

