Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Tesla stock opened at $846.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,033.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.01. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $849.96 billion, a PE ratio of 273.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

