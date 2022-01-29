Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

