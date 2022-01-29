Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Brad Robbins Sells 3,145 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

