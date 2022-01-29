TENT (TENT) Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. TENT has a market cap of $774,174.59 and approximately $79,835.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.00250991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00079142 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00109242 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002686 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.