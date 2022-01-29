Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 1,359.8% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 116,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,571. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 30.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

