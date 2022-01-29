Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 1,359.8% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 116,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,571. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
