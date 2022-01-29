Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.60-18.00 EPS.

Shares of TDY opened at $410.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $353.82 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.58.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

