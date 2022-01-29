TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 331,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TEGNA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 223,939 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TEGNA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 230,916 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TEGNA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

