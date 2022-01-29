Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,204 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 46.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shutterstock were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $5,937,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 11,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

SSTK opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

