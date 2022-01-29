Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.