Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $439,000 Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 3,920.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 28.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 20.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,140 shares of company stock worth $16,226,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.