Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,264 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cardlytics were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $1,176,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and sold 112,037 shares worth $8,670,573. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $60.56 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

