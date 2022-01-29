Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,260 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 900.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,953 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

LAZR stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 94,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,591. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

