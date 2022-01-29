Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,438 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $14.87 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $102.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 and sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

