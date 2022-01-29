TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 4.03% of TB SA Acquisition worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000.

NASDAQ:TBSA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

