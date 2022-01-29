Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 195 ($2.63) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.83) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 200 ($2.70).

TW opened at GBX 148 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 143.15 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.33.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,606.04).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

