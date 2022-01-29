Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 2.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $217.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

