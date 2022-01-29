Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after acquiring an additional 343,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 668,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $37.63 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

