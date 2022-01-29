Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,323,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070,585 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $49,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.