Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

TALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $843.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. Analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

