Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 399,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,142,728 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $14.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

