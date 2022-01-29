Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 399,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,142,728 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $14.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.94.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
