Tadpole Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00012701 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $5,772.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00049048 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.13 or 0.06791174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,242.90 or 1.00077653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

