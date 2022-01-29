T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $105,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $149.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

