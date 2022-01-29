Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,205,000 after purchasing an additional 619,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 534,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

