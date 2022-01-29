Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 561.1% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.75.

Shares of SWDBY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,665. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

