SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Stock Position Lifted by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 328,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 223,887 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 281,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 170,996 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.