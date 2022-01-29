SVB Leerink Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $109.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

