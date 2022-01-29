Susquehanna Increases Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $437.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $407.25.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $380.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.