Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Hold Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.45.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.