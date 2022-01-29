Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. upgraded Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.91.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

