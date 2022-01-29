SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,400 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the December 31st total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPCB opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

