Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.27

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 4979753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

