Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.65

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.65 and last traded at C$36.27, with a volume of 1771456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$42.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.67 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.85.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9899997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.