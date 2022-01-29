Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.58

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.58 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $787.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumco Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

