Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $245.33, but opened at $238.00. Stryker shares last traded at $239.34, with a volume of 4,637 shares.

The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,624.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after buying an additional 122,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.