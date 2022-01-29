Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €83.00 ($94.32) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($87.27) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €86.38 ($98.16).

SAX opened at €66.00 ($75.00) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €68.60 and its 200-day moving average is €69.43. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 1-year high of €77.30 ($87.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.06.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

