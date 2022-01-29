Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Shares of STRT opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. Strattec Security has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $67.28.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.