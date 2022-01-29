Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

