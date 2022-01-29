Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Stratasys alerts:

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 217,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 832,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.