Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,667. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

