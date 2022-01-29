Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of LendingTree Put Options (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,480 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 904% compared to the typical daily volume of 247 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

Shares of TREE opened at $114.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

